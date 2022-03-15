Use purpose of 24ha of forest land changed for expansion of Tri An Power Plant

Tri An Hydropower Plant in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a report by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dong Nai Province, this expansion project invested by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has a capacity of 200MW and a total investment of more than VND3.7 trillion in the Revised National Power Master Plan No.7 according to Decision No.428/QD-TTg dated March 18, 2016, of the Prime Minister approving the adjustment of the National Master Plan for Power Development for the 2011-2020 period, with a vision to 2030.



The project with a total area of more than 130 hectares was adjusted to more than 94 hectares in Hieu Liem Commune in Vinh Cuu District. Of which, nearly 40 hectares of forest and non-forest land have been converted the land-use purpose. Now, the investor converts the land-use purpose of nearly 24ha of forest land to carry out the project.



Vice-Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Phi requested the investor to accurately review the area of forest and forest land to convert following the land use planning and the land use plan of Vinh Cuu District, and supplement the necessity, socio-economic efficiency, and environmental impact of the project.







By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thanh Nha