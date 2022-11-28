US$88.6mln allocated for grassroots healthcare system development

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly's Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong reports at the meeting. (Photo: Viet Chung)
Through the report of the Government, the NA Standing Committee agreed with the allocation plan of nearly VND7,498 billion (US$303 million) for the development investment fund plan from the rest Central budget for the period of 2021 – 2025 for three national target programs dedicated for ministries, Central agencies and localities.Of which, nearly VND2,498 billion (US$101 million) will be allocated for the national target program for socio-economic development in ethnic minorities regions and mountainous areas, VND2,000 billion (US$81 million) and VND3,000 billion (US$121 million) will be spent for the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction and building new-style rural areas respectively.
The NA Standing Committee required the Government to direct relevant ministries, central agencies and localities to continue to review and use the funds in a saving and effective manner.
In addition, the NA Standing Committee proposed the Government promptly complete the allocation plan for the unallocated development investment fund worth over VND444.4 billion (US$17.9 million) for the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic minorities regions and mountainous areas and submit to the NA as regulated.
According to the proposal of the Government, the NA Standing Committee approved US$88.6- million foreign capital allocation of the public investment plan in the medium term for the period 2021 – 2025 for the national target program on building new-style rural areas to develop grassroots healthcare system.
Besides, the NA Standing Committee is unanimous with the detailed allocation plan of the public investment plan for the medium term of 2021 – 2025 from foreign capital of the Central budget with the total amount of VND2,050 billion (US$83 million) for localities in accordance with the Government proposal.