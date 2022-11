US$88.6mln allocated for grassroots healthcare system development

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly's Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong reports at the meeting. (Photo: Viet Chung)



Through the report of the Government, the NA Standing Committee agreed with the allocation plan of nearly VND7,498 billion (US$303 million) for the development investment fund plan from the rest Central budget for the period of 2021 – 2025 for three national target programs dedicated for ministries, Central agencies and localities.

Of which, nearly VND2,498 billion (US$101 million) will be allocated for the national target program for socio-economic development in ethnic minorities regions and mountainous areas, VND2,000 billion (US$81 million) and VND3,000 billion (US$121 million) will be spent for the national target program on sustainable poverty reduction and building new-style rural areas respectively.The NA Standing Committee required the Government to direct relevant ministries, central agencies and localities to continue to review and use the funds in a saving and effective manner.In addition, the NA Standing Committee proposed the Government promptly complete the allocation plan for the unallocated development investment fund worth over VND444.4 billion (US$17.9 million) for the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic minorities regions and mountainous areas and submit to the NA as regulated.According to the proposal of the Government, the NA Standing Committee approved US$88.6- million foreign capital allocation of the public investment plan in the medium term for the period 2021 – 2025 for the national target program on building new-style rural areas to develop grassroots healthcare system.Besides, the NA Standing Committee is unanimous with the detailed allocation plan of the public investment plan for the medium term of 2021 – 2025 from foreign capital of the Central budget with the total amount of VND2,050 billion (US$83 million) for localities in accordance with the Government proposal.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong