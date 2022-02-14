US$75 million to be spent for railways upgrade, renovation

According to VNR, there are still 428 unsafe bridges that have expired or are not conformable with regulations and standards on the national railway system.Of which, the North-South railway route has 87 bridges under the unsafe situation, including 55 bridges at the Da Nang- Quy Nhon section and 32 other bridges at Quy Nhon-Saigon section, which need to be replaced and repaired. Besides, there are three bridges between roadway and railway intersections being bridges of Luc Nam (Bac Giang Province), Long Dai (Quang Binh Province) and Pho Luu (Yen Bai Province) in dangerous and unsafe conditions.
Therefore, the railway sector proposed allocation of around VND1,700 billion (US$75 million) for renovation, replacement of 87 unsafe bridges and implementation of works to separate railway and roadway traffic with three above-mentioned bridges.
The Vietnam Railways Corporation also petitioned for allocating capital source for the period of 2022-2023 to construct overpass through intersections between the roadways and railways at nine positions, handle the risk of slopped rocks and soils at 14 spots, renovate 13 tunnels of Hanoi- Ho Chi Minh City route, contributing to ensuring the safety of railway traffic activities.