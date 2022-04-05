US$6 billion allocated to develop ethnic minority areas

At the workshop



Members of the Government's Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the National Assembly's Ethnic Council, and the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang jointly organized the workshop on the national target program dedicated to ethnic minorities and mountainous areas, the first of its kind.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said that the Party and the State have always been consistent on ethnic policies on the principles of equality, solidarity, and mutual development.

The Mekong Delta has four main ethnic groups including Kinh, Khmer, Hoa, and Cham and more than 1.3 million people are ethnic minorities, accounting for 7.58 percent of the whole region's population. The poverty reduction projects and programs on ethnic minority policies have created a great motivation for ethnic minorities in socio-economic development to escape poverty contributing to the country’s growth.

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the workshop However, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly also pointed out some limitations in the Mekong Delta. Approximately 1.8 percent of households have not yet access to the national power grid, while 5.8 percent of communes have sub-standard healthcare stations, and 10.6 percent of classrooms have not been built solidly.

Furthermore, the rate of poor households and near-poor households are 12.3 percent and 11.9 percent respectively; plus, 93 percent of local employees are not trained and 18.9 percent of households are living in makeshift houses.

Mr.Man requested local administrations must solve these problems in the upcoming time.

At the seminar, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh emphasized that ethnic minorities and mountainous areas play an important role in the development of the country as well as in the revolutionary cause of the Party and our people.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at the workshop In order to institutionalize the Party's guidelines and guidelines, the National Assembly issued Resolution No. 120/2020 approving the investment policy ‘National target program for socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period” as proposed by the Government.

It is expected that in 2022, the national target program for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas will be allocated more than VND 14,400 billion including VND9,000 billion of investment capital and VND5,429 billion for building state organizations.

Furthermore, to effectively implement the program, he requested to identify difficulties and obstacles, and set orientations, solutions, and assurances, the progress of the program plan in 2022 and the medium-term target for the period 2021-2025.

At the same time, he proposed that central ministries and agencies must issue guidance on the implementation of the program to suit localities’ conditions so that all localities can achieve the set goals.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Anh Quan