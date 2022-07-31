Illustrative photo
The Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport was assigned to be investors in upgrading projects of roads, bridges and stations with a total length of nearly 1,000 kilometers.The project aimed at ensuring traffic safety, improving the quality of railway connectivity, step-by-step enhancing the capacity of transporting, creating favorable conditions for luring customers and cargo, effectively exploiting railway infrastructure in the section of Vinh – Nha Trang.
According to the Ministry of Transport’s investment decision, the project capital is from the State budget in the medium-term public investment plan in the period 2021 – 2025.
The project will be implemented in the provinces and cities of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien – Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa.
The compensation, site clearance and resettlement support of the project will be VND27.65 billion (nearly US$1.2 million) which shall be divided into sub-projects carried out by the Provincial People’s Committees of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh.
The project will be started work during train operation so the Ministry of Transport required relevant units to ensure absolute safety.