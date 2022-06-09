US$4.2 billion to be poured into traffic development in Mekong Delta

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that climate change has a great impact on the development of the Mekong Delta, which is a great risk and challenge. In recent years, the Party and State have paid great attention to this issue.

The Government has issued Resolution 120 on sustainable development of the Mekong Delta as well as approved the Mekong Delta planning, the Politburo also has a Resolution on the development of the Mekong Delta. All resolutions and documents have referred to the issue of climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta.

From 2011 to 2020, the central budget invested in the Mekong Delta not less than 1 percent of the total annual budget expenditure. Between 2011 and 2020, the Government mobilized more than $6.9 billion of ODA capital to protect the environment, and $1.5 billion was spent to support the Mekong Delta in response to climate change in the region.

At the same time, relevant agencies continue to research and apply science and technology, international cooperation, complete planning and mobilize resources to respond to climate change in this region. In the coming time, the Government will continue to improve the Mekong Delta planning system, especially related to transportation infrastructure. In the next five years, the Government will invest more than VND100,000 billion to develop transportation in this region.

US$4.2 billion will be poured to develop traffic, transportation in the Mekong Delta At the previous conference on the Mekong Delta region, the Prime Minister requested to mobilize $2 billion for the development of the Mekong Delta. The Government continues to plan regional linkages, promote the potential of regional advantages, and promote trade.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan