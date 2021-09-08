US$416 million proposed for An Huu – Cao Lanh Expressway Project

Accordingly, the An Huu – Cao Lanh Expressway is proposed to be constructed with a total length of 33.8 kilometers, traveling through two Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Dong Thap.

In the first phase, the expressway will be designed with four limited lanes and a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour with a total investment of VND6,944 billion (nearly US$334 million). After the whole project is completed, the route will have four lanes with a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour and a total investment of VND9,508 billion (nearly US$416 million).