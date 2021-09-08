US$416 million proposed for An Huu – Cao Lanh Expressway Project

Accordingly, the An Huu – Cao Lanh Expressway is proposed to be constructed with a total length of 33.8 kilometers, traveling through two Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Dong Thap.
In the first phase, the expressway will be designed with four limited lanes and a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour with a total investment of VND6,944 billion (nearly US$334 million). After the whole project is completed, the route will have four lanes with a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour and a total investment of VND9,508 billion (nearly US$416 million).
The Management Board of My Thuan Project proposed the Ministry of Transport to implement the project under public-private partnership (PPP) form and build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract with 50 percent on the total investment capital coming from the State budget and the payback period is expected to be 27 years.
It is expected that its site clearance and resettlement will be carried out in two years of 2022 and 2023 and the expressway project would be basically opened to traffic in 2025.
The expressway will shorten around 50 percent of the travel time, connecting with the National Highway No.1, the North-South Expressway to the East including expressways of Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan – Can Tho and Ca Mau, the North-South Expressway to the West consisting of Route N2 – My An – Cao Lanh – Lo Te -Rach Soi.