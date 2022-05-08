US$364mln proposed for Dau Giay- Tan Phu expressway construction

Illustrative photo
Accordingly, the project has its starting point at the intersection with National Highway No.1, which coincides with the ending point of the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway and the last point connecting with the Tan Phu- Bao Loc expressway project through Dong Nai Province’s districts of Thong Nhat, Dinh Quan, Xuan Loc and Tan Phu.Following the road network development plan for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision for 2050, Dau Giay- Tan Phu expressway project is designed with four lanes of vehicles, 24.75- meter wide road surface; however, based on transport demand and the ability to balance resources, the Ministry of Transport proposed a scale of four lanes, 17-meter wide road surface, a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour and total investment capital of VND8,365 billion (US$364 million) for the first phase, including VND4,962 billion (US$216 million) for construction cost and VND1,287 billion (US$56 million) for site clearance.
The MoT also proposed VND1,300 billion (nearly US$57 million) in support for site clearance and construction costs from the State budget, an investment capital of VND7,065 billion (US$307 million) mobilized by investors. The 20- year-and- three-month payback period was also proposed for the investor with starting price of VND1,700 (US$0.07) a kilometer. The price will increase to VND3,400 (US$0.15) a kilometer for standard vehicles in 2042. It is expected that the project will be started in 2023 and be completed in 2025.