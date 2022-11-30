US$2 million spent for renovating, upgrading Phu Quoc Prison Relic

Each year,Phu Quoc Prison Relic receives an average of 600,000 domestic and foreign tourists.



According to Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Kien Giang Province Nguyen Van Sau, the Provincial People's Council has just promulgated a resolution to allocate a budget of about VND50 billion (US$2 million) to serve the renovation and upgrade of the special national historical relic of Phu Quoc Prison, also known as “Coconut Tree Prison” which was located in An Thoi Town, Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province.

The project will concentrate on renovating the subdivision B2, embellishing the relic site of the Sim Hill monument, the prisoner's cemetery relic and the relic site of Kien Van church under the purposes of preserving historical evidences and displaying artifacts related to National Historic Sites, especially Phu Quoc Prison. After Phu Quoc Prison Relic was recognized as a national relic , VND43,127 billion (nearly US$1.8 billion) was invested in its renovations and embellishments since 1997.The special national historical site of Phu Quoc Prison is one of the places luring the large number of domestic and international tourists. Each year, the relic received an average of 600,000 domestic and foreign tourists.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong