US$19.05 million to be spent on upgrading National Highway No.9

A ground-breaking ceremony of bidding package RAI/CP26 under the National Highway No.9 upgrade and expansion project, a section from Cua Viet Port to National Highway No.1 this morning
The project capital will be extracted from the residual capital of the Vietnam Road Asset Management Project financed by the World Bank with a total investment capital of US$19.05 million. The project is expected to be completed in advance of December 31, 2022.The 13.8- kilometer-long project is spanning from Cua Viet Port in Cua Viet Town, Gio Linh District to the intersection with the National Highway No.1 in Song crossroads, Quang Tri Province’s Cam Lo District with four lanes of vehicle.
After the project is being put into operation, the 13.8-kilometer long National Highway No.9 will improve the traffic situation through the section as well as contribute to completing the entire National Highway No.9, a part of Trans-Asia Route AH16 and a portion of the vital traffic axis from the East to the West of Quang Tri Province, contributing to the socio-economic development and national defense and security of the province.