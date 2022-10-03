  1. National

US$164 mln proposed for construction of Ho Chi Minh Highway in Mekong Delta

SGGP
The Ministry of Transport has just submitted to the Vietnamese Prime Minister a pre-feasibility study report on the implementation of the Rach Soi - Ben Nhat, Go Quao - Vinh Thuan sections through the two Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Bac Lieu under Ho Chi Minh Highway construction and investment project.
Accordingly, the nearly 52-kilometer-long project is divided into two sections, comprising a length of around 11.2-kilometer section of Rach Soi- Ben Nhat and around 40.62-kilometer long section of Go Quao- Vinh Thuan.
Under the Vietnam road network plan for the period 2021 - 2030, with a vision for 2050, these sections have a scale of three to four lanes.

However, based on the transport demand on the route and the allocation of capital in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, the Ministry of Transport proposed to build the two sections of the highway under level-3 plain road model with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers an hour, total project investment of about VND3.9 trillion (US$164 million) from the state budget.

The site clearance and resettlement for the project are expected to be implemented in 2022-2023, and the project will begin construction in 2023 and finish in 2025.

By Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

