US$164 mln proposed for construction of Ho Chi Minh Highway in Mekong Delta

Accordingly, the nearly 52-kilometer-long project is divided into two sections, comprising a length of around 11.2-kilometer section of Rach Soi- Ben Nhat and around 40.62-kilometer long section of Go Quao- Vinh Thuan.



Under the Vietnam road network plan for the period 2021 - 2030, with a vision for 2050, these sections have a scale of three to four lanes.



However, based on the transport demand on the route and the allocation of capital in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, the Ministry of Transport proposed to build the two sections of the highway under level-3 plain road model with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers an hour, total project investment of about VND3.9 trillion (US$164 million) from the state budget.



The site clearance and resettlement for the project are expected to be implemented in 2022-2023, and the project will begin construction in 2023 and finish in 2025.



