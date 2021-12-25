US$1.3 bln invested into North-South overhead road

Illustrative image
Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company (CII) was responsible for studying to build the proposal of North-South overhead road investment and construction project with an estimation capital of VND30,000 billion (US$1.3 billion) in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) from enterprises' financial source within six months since the date of assignment.Besides, IDICO Infrastructure Development Investment Joint Stock Company also proposed to study and invest in the project of overhead road No. 5.
The two projects are on the list of works in Ho Chi Minh City calling for investments in the period of 2021-2030 under BOT contracts.