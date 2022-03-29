Illustrative photo



Of the amount, VND382 billion will be spent building 15km of the embankment to reduce waves causing accretion to protect the west coast of the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mau.

On March 28, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that it has just sent an official dispatch to the National Assembly Delegation of Ca Mau province to respond to voters' petitions sent before the second session of the fifteenth National Assembly.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in recent years, due to abnormal changes in weather, especially the effects of climate change, sea-level rise, along with the impact of unsustainable development on socio-economics, development of coastal erosion is becoming more and more complicated, causing loss of protective forests, affecting the stability of people in the Mekong Delta region in general and Ca Mau Province in particular.

Therefore, from 2016 until now, about VND9,764 billion taken from the central budget capital and the ODA capital has been used to support the Mekong Delta provinces to prevent riverbank and coastal erosion, contributing to stabilizing the infrastructure in the region.

By Ngoc Chanh – Translated by Dan Thuy