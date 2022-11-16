Urbanization rate to reach at least 45 percent by 2025

Illustrative photo

The Government recently issued Resolution No. 148/NQ-CP on the action program to realise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2022, on urban planning, construction, management and development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

The number of urban areas nationwide is set at about 950-1,000 by 2025, and 1,000-1,200 by 2030.

There will be a number of national and regional urban centers that satisfy health, education-training, and culture standards set for an urban area in the top four ASEAN countries.

The average floor area per capita in urban areas will reach at least 28 square meters by 2025 and 32 square meters by 2030.

Broadband internet will cover more than 80 percent of the urban households by 2025, and target all of them in the next five years.

In terms of economy, urban areas are projected to make up some 75 percent of the national GDP by 2025 and about 85 percent by 2030.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to have at least five international urban areas connected with regional and global networks.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Construction to coordinate with other ministries, agencies and localities to outline a national program on urban construction, upgrading and development.

VNA