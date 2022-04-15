  1. National

Upgrade project of Ho Chi Minh Highway in shortage of materials

Head of the Department of Road Management No.4 under the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam Nguyen Van Thanh yesterday said that the agency had required the construction unit to take advantage of the currently favorable weather condition for accelerating the work progress and soon completing the upgrade project of Ho Chi Minh Highway, at Nam Can – Dat Mui section through Ca Mau Province in May. 
According to him, during the passing time, untimely rain along with massive transport projects in the Mekong Delta under construction had triggered construction materials shortage affecting the progress of the upgrade project.

The 58-kilometer-long Ho Chi Minh Highway's Nam Can – Dat Mui section was put into exploitation in 2016. However, a 12-kilometer-long section has regularly suffered from flooding which would need a capital of over VND77 billion (US$3.3 million) for upgrade.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Huyen Huong

