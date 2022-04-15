Upgrade project of Ho Chi Minh Highway in shortage of materials

According to him, during the passing time, untimely rain along with massive transport projects in the Mekong Delta under construction had triggered construction materials shortage affecting the progress of the upgrade project.
The 58-kilometer-long Ho Chi Minh Highway's Nam Can – Dat Mui section was put into exploitation in 2016. However, a 12-kilometer-long section has regularly suffered from flooding which would need a capital of over VND77 billion (US$3.3 million) for upgrade.
