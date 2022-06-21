UNESCO proposes not to build a road through Dong Nai World Biosphere Reserve’s core zone

According to UNESCO, the construction of a highway passing through the core zone of the Dong Nai World Biosphere Reserve causes the ecosystem to be fragmented, leading to the loss of continuity, the connection of biodiversity corridors being broken adversely affecting the habitat of rare and precious animals and killing wildlife due to vehicles on the road, causing soil, water and air pollution caused by the road construction process itself.

These bad impacts will lead to environmental degradation, loss of habitat, and biodiversity, and failure to meet the criteria and functions of the core zone of the biosphere.

Moreover, the construction of the Ma Da bridge and the highway project would be simultaneously inconsistent with the country’s law goals of forest protection and biodiversity conservation.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan