Unemployment, underemployment drop in H1

There were around 410,300 people aged 15 – 24 without a job during the period, accounting for 36.8 percent of the total figure, Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the GSO’s Department of Population and Labor, told the press conference held to announce the Q2 and H1 labor market updates.



The unemployment rate among persons of this age group living in urban areas was 9.21 percent, a year-on-year drop of 0.76 percentage point, he added.



Both unemployment and underemployment rates declined in Q2 compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year, GSO Deputy General Director Nguyen Trung Tien said.



The Q2 employment went up quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, with a considerable rise reported in the service sector, Tien noted, adding that monthly average wage per person also increased.



Data from the GSO shows that the underemployed population was estimated at over 1.1 million, a year-on-year decrease of 30,200. The underemployment rate in urban areas stayed at 1.88 percent, lower than 2.85 percent in rural areas.



The number of employed people aged 15 and above reached 50.3 million from January-June, up 417,000 from a year earlier. The figure included 18.6 million in urban areas, up 762,000.







