UNDP, WorldShare build more flood-resilient houses in Quang Binh

It is the second phase of support in their joint effort to help disadvantaged households that had their houses seriously damaged following the historic typhoon in 2020.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: laodong.vn)



UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen vowed to work closely with local authorities and people to complete the construction of 73 houses before rainy season this June.

In the first phase, 39 safe houses were handed over to families in coastal areas in Le Thuy district in December 2021. The activity was part of the crowd funding campaign named “Safe Houses - Save Lives” launched by the UNDP in response to the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment’s appeal to help local residents who met housing difficulties following the 2020 disasters.According to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Phan Phong Phu, two historic floods in 2020 in Quang Binh left thousands of houses, schools and traffic works under water, causing a loss of over VND3.5 trillion (US$152.1 million).