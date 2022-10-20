UNDP always attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam

UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi (L) and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)





At the reception, Son lauded UNDP’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth, particularly in epidemic prevention and control and post-pandemic recovery.

He suggested that the UN body continue to offer its support in terms of resources, policy advice, and experience sharing to Vietnam to implement its industrialisation and modernisation, and the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy.

He also proposed further assistance for Vietnam to implement commitments on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and negotiate the establishment of a just energy transition partnership (JETP), focusing on completing the legal framework, access to finance and technology, and improving governance capacity.

The minister hoped for more attention from UNDP to be paid to other important sectors such as digital transformation, and mine action, among others.

For her part, the UNDP official congratulated Vietnam on being elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.

She pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other competent agencies to successfully implement UNDP’s Country Programme document and the UN’s cooperation framework for Vietnam in the 2022 – 2026 period, especially in economic recovery, which covers the support for small- and medium-sized businesses, climate change response, and digital technology application in the fields of health and education.

VNA