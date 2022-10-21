UN Secretary-General begins official visit to Vietnam

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres (Photo: AFP/VNA)

This is an important visit of the head of the world’s largest multilateral organization, which, as affirmed by the UN Secretary-General ahead of the trip, demonstrates the importance the UN attaches to its partnership with Vietnam over the past 45 years, and that Vietnam is an indispensable member of the UN, which has been significantly contributing to UN efforts in addressing global challenges, for peace and development in the world.

The visit takes place after Vietnam excellently performed its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure and was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.

The UN head is accompanied during the visit by Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP); Selwin Hart, Special Adviser and Assistant Secretary General for Climate Change ; and Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, among others.

During the visit, Guterres is scheduled to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, hold talks with President Phuc, and had meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

He and President Phuc will co-chair a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of the UN and some other activities.

Vietnamplus