Two-way traffic to be allowed on Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway

The vehicles including oversized and over-weighed ones, over 20-feet containers, tractor-trailers, vehicles carrying petroleum, gas and bitumen, motorbikes, rudimentary vehicles and pedestrians shall not be allowed to travel in the expressway during the period.

The BOT Trung Luong – My Thuan Joint-Stock Company said that the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province had just approved the travel plan on Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway during the Lunar New Year 2022 under the proposal of the company.During the journey on the expressway, the vehicles are allowed to travel on the main route of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway from the intersection of Than Cuu Nghia to An Thai Trung intersection.Drivers are only permitted to stop and park outside the expressway, avoiding stopping the vehicles at the emergency lane or pass-over area.At the current time, the Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway Management Center staff are collaborating with traffic police, traffic inspectors, local authorities, communes’ police, medical staff, rescue forces and firefighters to regulate the traffic and handle the occurred incidents on the expressway.The Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway has been opened to traffic to meet the travel demand of people during the Tet holiday and reduce pressure for the National Highway No.1 through Tien Giang Province.

By Thanh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong