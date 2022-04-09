Two new railways to connect to Long Thanh Int’l Airport

Construction work on two light railway projects in the south is set to start. (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the Ministry of Transport to work with the People’s Committees of Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, along with Ho Chi Minh City and relevant ministries, on the investment plan for the two projects.

The 38km Thu Thiem-Long Thanh International Airport light railway route, starting from Thu Thiem Station in Thu Duc city and going to Long Thanh International Airport, has been included in the plans.