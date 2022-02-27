Two more bodies in boat accident in Quang Nam found

The capsized boat is stuck at a sand dune one kilometer to the shore. (Photo: SGGP)





At around 2 p.m. on February 26, the boat, QNa-1152, managed by Phuong Dong Tourism Company, was transporting 39 tourists from Cu Lao Cham Island to Cua Dai in Hoi An. The accident happened when it was just three kilometers to the shore, killing 13 people and missing four. Among four missing victims, there are three children and a woman. Thus, in the boat accident in the waters of Cua Dai in Hoi An City in Quang Nam Province, besides 22 rescued victims and 15 dead, there are still two missing victims. The two newly found bodies have not yet been identified because they were just found at dawn.



The life-jackets of victims. (Photo: SGGP) On the afternoon and evening of February 26, 11 boats and canoes with more than 500 people of the forces of Quang Nam Province, the Coast Guard of Quang Nam Province, and Military Region 5 were searching around the area where the boat capsized to find four missing victims. However, because of unfavorable weather, the search faced many difficulties.



Military discusses a searching plan. (Photo: SGGP) At night, Mr. Khuat Viet Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, came to the scene and acknowledged this incident as a painful lesson. “When I heard the report, I could not believe in my ears and had to ask over and over again. This incident forces us to sit down to evaluate the entire maritime traffic safety across the country to avoid a similar incident because there are many ship routes to islands across the country."



Mr. Khuat Viet Hung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

As for the appearance of a water-driven sand dune at the place of the accident, Mr. Khuat Viet Hung said that relevant departments need to monitor and re-evaluate the route more regularly. The units also need to have warning signs for maritime traffic to serve tourism safely and flexibly.





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Bao Nghi