Two fishermen drifting at sea rescued

The rescued men. (Photo: VNA)



As soon as detecting a fisherman drifting on waters around one nautical mile off Vung Tau beach on July 23, the ship’s captain informed the authority about the incident.

The NASICO SKY ship was requested to turn back to rescue the victim while a canoe was sent to the scene.On the way to rescue the victim, the ship found another person also adrift at sea. At 3.30pm on the same day, both of them were saved. Then, the rescued men were handed over to the canoe, which took them to the mainland.

Vietnamplus