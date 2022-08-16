  1. National

Two dead, three missing after boat capsizes in Chay River in Lao Cai

The National Traffic Safety Committee has just informed that two people are dead and three are missing after a river traffic accident occurred in the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 15.
The boat after the accident
Specifically, at 8 a.m. on August 15, a boat carrying five people suddenly drifted into the whirlpool area in Chay River, a section through Coc Re Village, Ban Me Commune, Si Ma Cai District triggering the toppled boat.
All victims who live in Ban Me Commune of Si Ma Cai District used the boat to visit their relatives in Na Loc Village, Ban Lau Commune of Muong Khuong District. 

After receiving the information, 100 police officers and local people urgently searched for the victims. Currently, two people were found.

A working delegation was assigned to coordinate with local authorities for investigation and clarifying the causes of the incident. 

Receiving information about the incident, Standing Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Pham Binh Minh requested local authorities to promptly overcome the consequences of the incident, and send condolences to the victims’ families. 

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

