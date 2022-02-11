Truong Son Dong Road's investor blatantly destroys 15ha of special-use forest

The investor of Truong Son Dong Road project blatantly bulldozes and destroys 15 hectares of special-use forest to build the road. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of February 11, Mr. Do Xuan Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dak Lak Province, said that the unit had proposed the provincial People's Committee to request the General Staff of the Ministry of National Defense to direct the Management Board of Project 46 – the representative of the investor of Truong Son Dong Road Project – to suspend the construction of Truong Son Dong Road, the section passing through Dak Lak Province.



Previously, during the construction of the package D41 (Km618+00 – Km626+00) of the Truong Son Dong Road Project, the section passing through Chu Yang Sin National Park in Dak Lak Province, this unit caused damage to a large area of special-use forest.



According to the Forest Ranger Division of Dak Lak Province, the area of forest destroyed during the construction process of the Truong Son Dong Road, the section passing through Chu Yang Sin National Park in Bong Krang Commune in Lak District is 15.45ha. Of which, the measurable area is about 12.45ha, and the estimated area is about 3ha; the extent of forest damage is 100 percent. The length of the section that has been leveled is about 7km.



The extent of forest damage is 100 percent. (Photo: SGGP)



Regarding the conversion of forest land to other purposes for the construction of Truong Son Dong Road, in August 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sent a document to the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province and the Ministry of National Defense to request the investor to summarize the entire forest area being affected along the route from Km0 in Nam Giang District in Quang Nam Province to Km671 in Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province to determine the authority to decide on the policy of changing forest use purpose.



After that, the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province sent an official dispatch requesting the General Staff of the Ministry of National Defense to coordinate with relevant agencies of provinces where the project passes through to review and summarize the entire forest area to be converted the use purpose of the project on the entire length of 657km to request the competent authorities to decide on the policy of changing the forest use purpose according to their competence.



Mr. Do Xuan Dung said that this area of forest land has not been converted from forest use purpose to other purposes but has been bulldozed for construction. "Currently, the case is being inspected and verified by the Economic Police Department under the Police Department of Dak Lak Province to handle according to regulations," he said.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Gia Bao