Trung Nam Solar Power mobilization halted due to MoIT regulation

The substation and the 220/500kV transmission line that integrates power from Trung Nam – Thuan Nam Solar Power. (Photo: VNA)



In 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) issued a guiding document that from January 1, 2017 any power plants (except major ones with special socio-economic, national defense, or security importance) with neither a specific power trading contract nor a valid-priced one cannot be mobilized and integrated into the national electricity grid.

EVN and related units should strictly observe this regulation except for cases where it is necessary to mobilize power to ensure the security of electricity supply.

In 2017, Circular No.13/2017/TT-BCT by MoIT stated that ‘EVN will not make temporary or formal electricity payments for any power plants that operate or integrate their product into the electricity grid without an official power trading contract’.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Yen Nhi