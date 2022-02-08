Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway to temporarily close from February 10

According to him, the suspension aims to continue to construct and complete the remaining items. The local functional forces will continue to regulate traffic and guide vehicles to travel along the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway, heading to National Highway No.1 to the Mekong Delta localities and vice versa. Besides, the two intersections of Than Cuu Nghia in Chau Thanh District and An Thai Trung in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District will also be closed.





Earlier, from January 25, Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway had officially opened to traffic in order to meet the high travel demand of people during the Tet holiday.Automobiles are allowed to travel in both two directions with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers an hour and a minimum speed of 60 kilometers per hour from January 25 to February 10.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong