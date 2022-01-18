Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway ready before opening day

The working team checked works of guardrail, lighting system, signage, fence installation, especially pathways to the expressway route.
Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reporters said that security has been tightened at the expressway as of this morning. Workers are urgently installing signage and some guardrails at the entrances to and exits from the expressway. The road surface is being cleaned up before the opening day.
Along the route as well as at the connection points to the expressway, the decoration and preparation for the opening ceremony are well-prepared.
General Director of the BOT Trung Luong- My Thuan Joint Stock Company Nguyen Tan Dong said that the works on the main route of Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway have been completed and are ready for opening to traffic on January 19.
Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway has a length of over 51 kilometers, traveling from the ending point of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway to the intersection with Highway No.30.
The Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway being put into technical traffic opening before Tet holiday will reduce the traffic pressure on the National Highway 1, at the section through the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.
Some photos were captured on the expressway before the opening day:
