Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway inaugurated

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway.

The four-lane road has a total length of 51.5km connecting Than Cuu Nghia and An Thai Trung intersections in Tien Giang Province. The project has a total investment of more than VND12,688 billion (US$552 million).



At the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said that the inauguration of the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway is the implementation of the Government’s promise to 20 million people in the Mekong Detla, creating a driving force and new development space for Tien Giang Province and its neighboring localities, establishing a modern transport system in order to speed up the sustainable socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta region, ensure national defense and security, and adapt to climate change.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway

The Deputy Prime Minister noted more than VND100,000 billion (US$4.3 billion) will be allocated to invest in transport projects in the Mekong Delta in the next five years, including 23km-long My Thuan-Can Tho expressway with a total capital of VND4,800 billion (US$209 million).

In addition, My Thuan Bridge 2 is expected to be invested with the capital of VND5,000 billion (US$218 million) and completed in 2023. A 109km-long section of road linking Can Tho and Ca Mau is scheduled to be built in 2025 with more than VND27,000 billion (US$1.2 billion). Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang expressway with a length of 109 kilometers and capital of over VND52,000 billion (US$2.2 billion) is expected to come into operation in 2025.

Other projects include 27 kilometer long An Huu – Cao Lanh road with an estimated capital at VND6,000 billion (US$261 million), Dai Ngai Bridge linking provinces of Soc Trang and Tra Vinh with a total capital of VND8,000 billion(US$348 million), 29km-long Cao Lanh-Lo Te section with VND950 billion (US$41 million), 51km-long Lo Te-Rach Soi section with VND750 billion (US$33 million).

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh asked Can Tho City and the provinces of Hau Giang, An Giang, Tien Giang, Kien Giang, Soc Trang, Long An, and Dong Thap to focus on carrying out preparation for the mentioned-above projects, including implementing site clearance, ensuring sources of material supply, making coordination with the Ministry of Transport, relevant ministries and departments during the projects’ progress, contributing to the target of completing 3,000 kilometers of expressways in the 2025 and 5,000 kilometers in 2030.

He delegated investors and contractors of the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway project to finish the inter-regional road system, and the Ministry of Transport, localities’ authorities and businesses to issue regulations and instructions for operation management and carry out the usage of technology in operations management to ensure smooth transportation of the route.

Construction of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway began in 2009. After ten years of delays due to lack of funds and changes in investment policies, the project was resumed in 2019. Thousands of engineers, supervisors, and workers were making all efforts to complete the construction progress of the project expeditiously. As of now, 98 percent of the work gets done.

The highway will open to traffic without toll collection in 60 days, starting from 7:30 am on April 30. Vehicles can travel at a speed limit of 60-80km/h. Vehicles not allowed in the expressway consist of specialized motorbikes with a speed design of below 70km/h, motorbikes, dilapidated and outdated motor vehicles, walkers, animals, and chain wheel excavators.

Map of Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway



By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh