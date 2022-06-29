Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway extends free toll collection for 30 days more. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, from 2 p.m. on June 23, Trung Luong - My Thuan BOT Joint Stock Company applied trial toll collection at toll stations on the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway for one week, from June 23 to June 30, to ensure stable operation of the toll collection system and staff mastering manipulations before putting the system into official operation.



Accordingly, the management unit has served more than 186,700 turns of vehicles, an average of about 31,100 turns of vehicles per day. During the test toll collection, the security and order situation is ensured. All vehicles comply with taking IC cards when entering the expressway and returning it when exiting. The entire monitoring system for toll collection operates stably and meets the requirements of toll collection, observation, and storage.



However, on weekends, the traffic is crowded, often increasing suddenly during peak hours, causing congestion of vehicles at the entrance and exit of two toll stations on the main route, namely Than Cuu Nghia and An Thai Trung. The operator coordinated with authorities to regulate and guide the vehicles through the station. However, due to heavy traffic, the level of congestion was merely reduced, and vehicles still moved slowly.



After the free trial toll collection, the operator and related parties will hold a meeting to review, evaluate, and propose to local authorities the coordinative mechanism to ensure traffic order and safety before putting the project into official toll collection.



According to the regulations, the investor will make a public announcement continuously for five days before the official toll collection on the mass media and at toll stations.







By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet