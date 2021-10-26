Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway expected to open to traffic at Lunar New Year



According to the report of Trung Luong - My Thuan BOT Joint Stock Company, up to now, the construction of road base has been completed for 44 kilometers out of 45 kilometers; 39 kilometers out of 45 kilometers have been completed with asphalt treated base; the surface of 37 kilometers out of 45 kilometers have been covered. In construction package XL-10, the remaining 280 meters are expected to be unloaded on November 15 after the observation meets the requirements for technical settlement.



“Currently, the project is in the crunch time to be on schedule. There are only about 10 kilometers that need to finish the surface. From now to November, the construction units will complete the asphalt surface of this remaining part of the road and construct the traffic safety system, road signs, and communications. The company strives to complete the project by the end of this year to serve the travel demand during the Lunar New Year," said Mr. Nguyen Tan Dong, General Director of Trung Luong - My Thuan BOT Joint Stock Company.



One of the current obstacles is that up to now, the toll collection scheme of the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway has not been approved by the Government, and the time for toll collection has not been determined yet.



Therefore, when the Trung Luong - My Thuan project is completed at the end of this year, it will be hard to come into operation because it has not been connected to the toll collection system of the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway to collect tolls.

In related news, the Ministry of Transport (MoT), on October 25, organized two delegations to inspect passenger transport in some provinces across the country. The results show that Covid-19 prevention measures have been implemented strictly and following regulations at many bus stations. However, the number of vehicles and passengers remains small.