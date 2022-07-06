Transport Ministry proposes fee reduction for different modes of transportation

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Under the proposal, the Ministry of Transport proposed a reduction of road use fee of 30 percent for passenger transport business vehicles and road toll charges of ten percent for commercial vehicles transporting goods; 20 percent for domestic transportation in the marine sector, including tonnage fees, marine guarantee fees, and entrance and departure fees.



In addition, the Ministry of Transport has suggested a reduction of 20 percent of airline service fees, consisting of fees for the grant of certificates and licenses related to civil aviation activities, permission to access airport restricted areas, fees for aircraft guarantee transactions

The railway sector is expected to enjoy a fee reduction of 50 percent in using railway infrastructure while the inland water transportation area will get a 50 percent cut of fees for departure and entrance of ports; inland waterway reporting fees.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh