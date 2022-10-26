Transport Ministry asks to speed up Dai Ngai bridge construction project

The design of Dai Ngai bridge

According to the Project Management Board Unit 85, the project’s site investigation and the survey were completed.



The Project Management Board Unit 85 has delegated the Consulting unit, and the inspection and verification unit to closely coordinate to strengthen the implementation and completion of pre-feasibility study reports on the project.

The site survey and environmental impact assessment study report will be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in October while the compensation and resettlement policy, the suggestion of tailings storage facilities, and a connection of infrastructures between Soc Trang and Tra Vinh have been sent to the two provinces for their approvals.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Nguyen Duy Lam asked the Project Management Board Unit 85 and relevant units to make efforts to kick off the construction of the project in the first quarter of 2023.

When opened to traffic, the Dai Ngai bridge on National Highway 60 will shorten the distance of 80 km and the travel time by 1.5-two hours from Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang to HCMC compared to traveling on National Highway 1A, and help ease the burden on National Highway 1A.

The project has a total investment of VNN8,014 billion (US$323 million) sourced from the State budget. It comprises five intersection points, the Dai Ngai bridge 1 across the Dinh An fairway and Dai Ngai bridge 2 across the Tran De fairway.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh