Transport Ministry asks CAAV to handle baggage delay at airports

Travelers have to wait too long to pick up their luggage at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

The Ministry has received many complaints from travelers who have to wait too long to pick up their luggage at airports, especially at Tan Son Nhat Airport. It has affected the quality of services and caused frustration among passengers.



According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), airlines have taken from 30 minutes to more than one hour to get bags back to passengers as the apron at Tan Son Nhat Airport has been overloaded. In addition, some planes, especially those operating at night, have to stop far from the terminal.

The Transport Ministry has asked the CAAV to delegate ground services companies and carriers to determine the cause of baggage delay and launch handling solutions.

The CAAV must be responsible for delegating agencies in the sector to strengthen the quality of modes of transportation, and services, ensure safety for passengers and prevent luggage from getting lost at airports, especially in the upcoming lunar New Year.

Under the requirement of the Ministry of Transport, the CAAV will establish an inspection delegation to monitor transport activities and passenger service at airports, especially Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai airports.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh