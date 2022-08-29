Transport Ministry asks ACV to ease overload in Tan Son Nhat Airport

The Transport Ministry asks the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to ease overload in Tan Son Nhat Airport. The ACV must coordinate with the functional departments to strengthen the supervision, issue fines for administrative violations in the field of road traffic and impose penalties on organizations and individuals who violate regulations in parking, picking up and dropping off passengers to maintain security in the airport

The ACV needs to delegate Tan Son Nhat International Airport to check and install information panels with departures and arrivals and routes of public transport means and study the investment of an electronic toll collection (ETC) system.

He also asked the ACV and carriers to make an effort to reduce flight delays and cancellations, security screening overload, and slow baggage handling.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh