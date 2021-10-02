Transport Ministry approves investment of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge project

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



The starting point of the project was located at the intersection of the National Highway No.1 and the inter-provincial route No.870 in Chau Thanh District, Tien Giang Province and the ending point will connect with the National Highway No.60 at the approach road to Ham Luong Bridge in Ben Tre City, Ben Tre Province.The project has four lanes with a designed speed of 80 kilometers per hour including sub-projects to build technical infrastructure, drainage and lighting systems, traffic management plan which will be implemented following the current criteria and standards.After being completed, the project is expected to contribute to reducing the traffic congestion for the current Rach Mieu Bridge and the National Highway No.1, promoting the effectiveness of the investment projects on the National Highway No.60 through Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces. These projects are parts of the coastal traffic corridor playing a special important role in socio-economic development for connecting six southern coastal provinces including Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong