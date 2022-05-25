Transport Ministry announces projects with slow disbursement

The projects invested by the ministry include the transport project connecting mountainous Northern provinces, the Tan Van - Nhon Trach section of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road No. 3 project, the construction of Dien Chau-Bai Vot section of the North-South expressway, My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway, construction of the Interconnecting Road to National. Highway No 91 and Long Xuyen City bypass, the subproject on upgrading and renovating National Highway 279B, construction of the National Roads of 21B and 15, and the project to upgrade the runways at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.



The Ministry of Transport has disbursed VND15,080 billion (US$650 million), reaching 34.9 percent of the plan.

The ministry has allocated VND45,343 billion (US$1.95 billion) for a public investment plan in 2022 to investors, achieving 90 percent of the Prime Minister’s plan.

The remaining capital will be given when subprojects of the North-South expressway project in the 2021-2025 period are approved.

The Minister of Transport asked organizations and individuals in project management units to build a disbursement plan as soon as possible.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh