Transport Minister requires elimination of unable contractors

Transport Minister Nguyen Van Thang is looking at the physical model of Long Thanh Airport

ACV reported that the first stage of Long Thanh Airport project when finished can accommodate 25 million passengers per year. The project has a total investment amount of over VND99 trillion (US$4 billion) and has disbursed more than VND2.5 trillion ($101 million) so far, with VND1.7 trillion ($68.4 million) this year alone. Dong Nai Province has already handed over 1,770ha out of 1,800ha of project land (accounting for 97.6 percent) and 664 out of 722ha of reserved land for the construction.

Transport Minister Nguyen Van Thang said that Long Thanh Airport is the key project in national socio-economic development and national defense. It has attracted special attention from both Party and State leaders via continuous guidelines. The unfinished land clearance tasks have, to some extent, affected the construction progress. Therefore, ACV should cooperate with the local authorities to quickly complete this task while urging contractors to ensure the progress of sub-parts in the project.

Before this, the delegation had visited the construction site of Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway project. With a length of 99km and passing the two provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Thuan, the project has a total investment amount of more than VND12.6 trillion ($507 million). The main investor is Thang Long Project Management Unit (under the Transport Ministry).

Minister Thang expressed his worry over the progress of this project, which is rather behind schedule. It should have been finished by December 31, 2022 but has asked for a deadline extension to the first quarter next year. Thus, the Minister requested that Thang Long Project Management Unit review and eliminate any contractors that are unable to ensure the progress of sub-parts of the project.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Yen Nhi