Tran De Seaport planning to be submitted to MoT by end of June

A planning map of Tran De Seaport

According to the expected plan, the Tran De Seaport will have a total area of 4,960 hectares, including the 960-hectare offshore port and 4,000 hectares dedicated for areas of services, port logistics and cargo transshipment port on the edge side.

Tran De Seaport will create favorable conditions for a cargo shipment in Mekong Delta localities.

The seaport will not only create favorable conditions for a cargo shipment in eight Mekong Delta provinces and cities of Can Tho, Tra Vinh, Bac Lieu, An Giang, Kien Giang, Hau Giang, Ca Mau and Soc Trang but also attract cargo transshipment from Cambodia via sea transport routes in the Mekong River. In addition, it will become a transit port of imported charcoal for thermal power centers in the Mekong Delta.





The seaport has a design of an 18-kilometer-long sea-crossing bridge and 15 wharves to receive general vessels and container ships with a capacity of 100.000 DWT or bigger and cargo vessels with a capacity of 160.000 DWT with a capacity of 80 to 100 million tons per year, including a capacity of 30 to 35 million tons per year by 2030.It is expected that Tran De seaport project will have total investment of over VND138,000 billion (nearly US$6 billion), including a start-up phase of over VND30,800 billion (US$1.3 billion), its the first phase from VND50,500 billion (US$2.2 billion) to over VND60,700 billion (US$2.6 billion).After the Tran De port has officially announced the planning and called for investment, it will be a turning point in forming the focal point of maritime connection for the Mekong Delta region, contributing to strengthening Vietnam's position on the global supply chains.

By Tuan Quang-Translated by Huyen Huong