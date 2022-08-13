Training course in community digital technology for young people

A training course in community digital technology is held for youth union members, young people

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has just announced the training program on the role of young people participating in the community digital technology group and digital transformation propaganda for union members and young people in nearly 10,600 communes, wards, and towns across the country.

Specifically, the program will be organized into 10 sessions for 10 teams of the union. Union members or young people will participate in the online form via Webex software and live stream on the fan page of the Digital Youth.

Learners will be provided with information on guidelines, policies, and laws on digital transformation, the installation and use of digital platforms, digital technology, and digital skills. They will learn what should do if they become the core force in the local digital technology teams later.

The first training course was organized for 103 district-level units, 1,976 commune-level units in 8 provinces and unions in the capital city of Hanoi and the northern provinces and cities of Ninh Binh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Nam Dinh, Hai Duong, Thai Binh, Ha Nam.

According to a representative of the union, young people are expected to be the leading force in digital transformation. The training program will help raise awareness for officials, union members, and youth about the roles and responsibilities of participating in the community digital technology team and propagandizing digital transformation.

In particular, the program will contribute to promoting and supporting people of all classes to raise awareness about digital transformation and proactively use digital transformation applications in production, business, and start-up through digital platforms, especially for residents and young people in rural, mountainous, remote and isolated areas.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan