Traffic to La Lay International Border Gate interrupted due to severe landslides

A severe landslide position on the National Highway 15D. (Photo: SGGP)

The La Lay International Border Gate Border Guard Station, on October 16, said that due to the prolonged heavy rain, the National Highway 15D leading to La Lay International Border Gate had encountered severe subsidence. Border guards had also moved people located in landslide-prone areas to ensure safety.



Accordingly, the road surface landslide at Km07+800 on the National Highway 15D in La Lay Village of A Ngo Commune tends to be deeper and broader. The positions of landslides and subsidence extend over 200m, with a depth from 3m to 5m, pushing the road away from its old position by about 6m. The risk of hill collapse is very high.



The surface of the National Highway 15D is damaged. (Photo: SGGP)



In the face of the aforesaid landslides, on the night of October 15, the La Lay International Border Gate Border Guard Station coordinated with A Bung and A Ngo communes in Dakrong District in Quang Tri Province to notify people in the area, sending forces to block people and vehicles from passing through this area.At the same time, they had evacuated 42 households with 335 people in La Hot Village in A Bung Commune and La Lay Village in A Ngo Commune, and officers and employees of La Lay Customs Department to safe shelters.





By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Bao Nghi