Traffic in Trung Luong - My Thuan highway flows better (Photo: SGGP)



On the morning of May 1, according to a report by an SGGP newspaper reporter at the Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway in Cai Be District of Tien Giang Province, from Ho Chi Minh City to the West and vice versa, vehicles moved faster. There weren’t many cars in comparison with the prior day.

On the National Highway 1 through Cai Be District, the number of motorbikes has decreased significantly, mainly cars, trucks, and containers.

There was no traffic jam at the endpoint of Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway through Cai Be District in Tien Giang Province, on the National Highway 30, the National Highway 1 from Vinh Long City roundabout to My Thuan Bridge in Vinh Long Province, and the Dinh Khao ferry area in Long Ho District in Vinh Long Province on the same day.

Traffic jam on the National Highway 1 (PHoto: SGGP) Head of the Dinh Khao ferry Le Hoang Thong said that it is forecasted that on May 1, the number of vehicles on roads has decreased and traffic is clear. Ferry staff will work relentlessly to serve travelers during the holiday.

One day before, a serious traffic jam occurred the National Highway 1 in Cai Be District Tien Giang Province. The traffic jam slowed hundreds of vehicles for more than kilometers on April 30, especially on narrow bridges such as An Cu bridge, My Duc Tay bridge, and Co Co bridge.

On April 30, big traffic gridlock on Rach Mieu bridge on the National Highway from Tien Giang Province to Ben Tre Province obliged thousands of drivers to put on the brakes and even be stopped for an hour.

Earlier, on the same morning, travelers were stuck in a bad traffic jam; as a result, long queues of cars were seen more than 10km from Trung Luong junction in Tien Giang Province to An Khanh Commune in Chau Thanh District in Tien Giang Province. Traffic in the National Highway 1 route from Ho Chi Minh City to the West has flowed better after the Trung Luong - My Thuan highway was officially opened on the morning of April 30.

The traffic police wardens of Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces coordinated to give priority to one-way but still did not clear all the vehicles.

By the afternoon of the same day, the traffic jam was more serious in both directions of Rach Mieu bridge. Traffic police forces in the two provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre have coordinated to regulate. Vehicles from the direction of Tien Giang Province to Ben Tre Province were given the green light to travel first.





Traffic in the National Highway 30 is clear today (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan