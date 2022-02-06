Traffic congestion occurs on national highway as people return to HCMC after Tet

At a section of National Highway 1A through Vinh Long Province’s Tam Binh District, hundreds of motorcycles, cars, passenger coaches, trucks and containers traveling from the Mekong Delta localities to HCMC lined up for several kilometers and slowly moved due to high tide in combination with a high volume of vehicles through the route.
The same situation also happened at Dinh Khao ferry station heading from Vinh Long Province to Ben Tre Province.
Notably, traffic jam occurred at the An Thai Trung T-junction section connecting with National Highway No.30 in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District, the ending point of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway.
To tackle the congestion, traffic police forces have been permanently on duty on the National Highway 1A and the ending point of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway to regulate vehicles through the above-mentioned places.
Some photos featuring traffic congestion on National Highway 1A from the Mekong Delta provinces and cities to Ho Chi Minh City on February 6.