Traffic congestion occurs at ending point of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway

According Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters at the An Thai Trung T-junction section and the intersection of National Highway 1A connecting with National Highway No.30 in Tien Giang Province’s Cai Be District, traffic jams occurred as crowded vehicles traveled from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta provinces for Tet holiday.



The same situation also happened at National Highway No.30 heading from the Thai Trung T-junction section to Dong Thap Province and the National Highway 1A.



Therefore, traffic police forces were very busy regulating the vehicles.



Amid the overloading, the traffic police forces have been permanently on duty at the above-mentioned places connecting with My Thuan – Trung Luong expressway, prohibited vehicles to travel from the Mekong Delta to HCMC via My Thuan – Trung Luong expressway to reduce the traffic pressure.





Photos featuring long lines of vehicles at the ending point of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway:

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong