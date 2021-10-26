Traffic accidents down in ten months

Accordingly, the number of cases was down by 542, or 40.45 percent while the number of deaths and injured decreased by 216 and 482, respectively, equivalent to 36.42 percent and 45.69 percent.



During the period, 798 accidents nationwide killed 377 people and injured 573 others.



From December 15, 2020 to October 14, 2021, as many as 8,959 accidents left 4,552 dead and 6,218 wounded, marking a respective annual decrease of 25.52 percent, 18.5 percent and 30.42 percent.



Of accidents, 8,852 cases were on road, claiming 4,465 lives and injuring 6,204 others, falling by 25.52 percent, 18.45 percent and 30.38 percent, respectively.



In 57 railway accidents, 46 were killed and 13 others were injured, down 26.92 percent, 20.69 percent and 38.1 percent, respectively.



On waterway, 44 cases left 32 dead and one injured, marking a respective reduction of 24.14 percent, 25.58 percent and 80 percent year-on-year.