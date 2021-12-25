Traffic accidents claim nearly 5,800 lives in 2021

During the period, the number of cases was down by 3,496, or 23.32 percent while the number of deaths and the injured decreased by 1,068 and 3,143, equivalent to 15.55 percent and 28.16 percent, respectively.

Of the accidents, 11,364 cases were on road, claiming 5,699 lives and injuring 8,001 others, falling by 23.27 percent, 15.43 percent and 28.09 percent, respectively.

In 69 railway accidents, 54 were killed and 16 others were injured, down 28.87 percent, 23.94 percent and 40.74 percent, respectively.

On the waterway, 53 cases left 35 dead and one injured, marking respective reductions of 23.16 percent, 25.53 percent and 85.71 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, nine maritime accidents left 11 dead and missing.

From November 15, 2021 to December 14, 2021, as many as 1,342 accidents made 655 dead and 957 wounded.

The figures represented year-on-year declines of 12 percent and 16.8 percent in terms of the number of cases and the injured, but a rise of 0.93 percent in fatalities.

VNA