Top legislator meets Deputy Speaker of Hungarian parliament

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab (Photo: VNA)



At his meeting with the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament, Hue thanked him for spending time to accompany the Vietnamese delegation to Albertirsa and a processing factory of Mirelite Mirsa, an outstanding local enterprise in clean and green agriculture.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) at the processing factory of Mirelite Mirsa (Photo: VNA)



Visiting the processing factory of Mirelite Mirsa, Chairman Hue stressed that agriculture, farmers and rural development are always strategic issues for Vietnam. He said although agriculture accounts for just 12% of Vietnam’s economy, it is a pillar of the national economy. The country exported more than US$48.5 billion worth of agricultural products in 2021, but the added value of Vietnamese farm produce remained low due to the low rate of processing.



Hue welcomed the company’s plan to expand business to Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

The two parliament leaders agreed that the two sides should focus on cooperation in agriculture, especially when Hungary has strengths in supply chains from cultivation, processing to marketing and distribution.They affirmed that there remains ample room for the two countries’ cooperation, and shared the belief that the visit of the Vietnamese NA Chairman will contribute to promoting the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership, of which the ties between the two parliaments are an important pillar.The Hungarian parliament leader said despite fluctuations in the world and regional situations, Hungary is ready to share its development experiences with Vietnam given the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamplus