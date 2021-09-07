Top legislator hails UN's contributions to Vietnam’s development

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)



The statement was made by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue during his meeting with Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Fathi Waly on September 6 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) meets Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Fathi Waly (Photo: VNA)



The top legislator also expressed his wish that the UN will continue to promote its role in maintaining international peace and security, promoting respect for international law, and supporting countries, including Vietnam, in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



He proposed the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, of which Waly is also the Executive Director, to continue assisting Vietnam in preventing and combating new types of crimes such as cybercrime and crimes related to digital currency and virtual assets.



For her part, Waly affirmed the UN’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam, adding that in the coming time, the UN will focus on intensifying cooperation with parliaments, including the Vietnamese National Assembly.



She hoped Vietnam will soon join the crime prevention network in Southeast Asia and the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children; and step up cooperation in cybersecurity and anti-money laundering.



Waly also appreciated and supported Vietnam's proposal made at the UN Security Council’s online high-level open debate on enhancing maritime security on the establishment of a network of mechanisms and initiatives on regional maritime security coordinated by the UN to increase information and experience sharing, coordinate in taking action, and promptly respond to common challenges. She affirmed the UN's willingness to assist Vietnam in ensuring maritime security.



The official said that the UN and Vietnam have many potential areas for cooperation, but should select urgent fields such as women's empowerment and poverty reduction to boost collaboration first, and proposed the establishment of a tripartite cooperation model including the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and Vietnam.

Hue thanked the UN for its timely and effective support and advice to Vietnam’s national building and development cause, as well as its assistance to the country in getting access to financial resources for poverty reduction, sustainable development and social welfare assurance.The Vietnamese legislature's cooperation activities with the UN in the region have brought about practical results, serving activities of NA agencies and helping to improve skills of lawmakers, he said.Hue also thanked the UN for assisting Vietnam in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, showing his hope to receive more support in post-pandemic economic development and addressing negative impacts of the pandemic on people's livelihoods.