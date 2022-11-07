Tons of Covid-19 healthcare waste treated

A landfill

According to the Deputy Director, the highest average volume of extra medical waste from the response to the Covid-19 pandemic is 150 tons a day while the lowest is 35 tons a day. This volume of medical waste was collected and treated with incineration technology by four sanitation companies.

Currently, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment continued to coordinate with the Department of Health to update and monitor the epidemic situation in districts to keep abreast of management activities of medical waste produced during the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the department is also preparing a response plan when an unexpected situation arises during the city's Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control in the new period.

In related news, single-use plastics account for 72 percent of plastic waste, said Ms. Pham Thu Hang, Deputy Director General of Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

She disclosed that in 2021, the World Bank conducted a survey of 24 rivers in 10 provinces and cities of Vietnam including Lao Cai, Hai Phong, Thua Thien - Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Soc Trang, Can Tho and Kien Giang.

As a result, of the total waste collected along the river, plastic waste accounted for 79.9 percent in volume and 57.2 percent in weight. Single-use plastics make up 72 percent of all plastic waste.

The average amount of plastic waste in riverbank locations in urban areas is nearly twice the amount in riverbank locations in rural areas.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong